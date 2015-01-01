Abstract

The current study examines some selected genuine suicide notes using the Appraisal System, specifically engagement system, as a comprehensive framework. Accordingly, the present study attempts to specify the dialogic position adopted by the suicidal people to represent their mental and emotional statements. In association with the aim, the study is expected to answer the dominant question, "Which engagement category represents the most dialogic positions used by suicidal people to express themselves?" To achieve the aim and answer this question, the study adopts the Appraisal System of Martin and White (2005) to analyse 16 suicide notes in a qualitative driven method supported by quantitative analysis. Depending on the results of the analysis, the study answering the main question in this research, so the result is "Heteroglossic categories are the representative categories of the engagement system used to show the objective and rejective dialogic positions of suicidal people."



Keywords: Discourse Analysis, Systemic Functional Linguistics, Appraisal Theory, Suicide Notes

Language: en