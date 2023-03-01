Abstract

Pedestrian safety is essential to realize a walkable city. This study analyzed the impact of road infrastructure and traffic control on severity of pedestrian-vehicle crashes at intersections and non-intersections. We applied a bias-reduced logistic regression analysis using 86,406 pedestrian-vehicle crashes data including 2636 fatal accidents in Japan. The results of the study indicate that medians increased the severity of crashes at intersections; on the other hand, they decreased the severity at non-intersections. In addition, flashing traffic signals increase the severity while stop signs decrease the severity at intersections.

