Tanishita M, Sekiguchi Y, Sunaga D. IATSS Res. 2023; 47(2): 233-239.

(Copyright © 2023, International Association of Traffic and Safety Sciences, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.iatssr.2023.03.004

Pedestrian safety is essential to realize a walkable city. This study analyzed the impact of road infrastructure and traffic control on severity of pedestrian-vehicle crashes at intersections and non-intersections. We applied a bias-reduced logistic regression analysis using 86,406 pedestrian-vehicle crashes data including 2636 fatal accidents in Japan. The results of the study indicate that medians increased the severity of crashes at intersections; on the other hand, they decreased the severity at non-intersections. In addition, flashing traffic signals increase the severity while stop signs decrease the severity at intersections.


bias-reduced logistic regression; Pedestrian–vehicle crash; Road infrastructure; Severity; Traffic regulation

