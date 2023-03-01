|
Tanishita M, Sekiguchi Y, Sunaga D. IATSS Res. 2023; 47(2): 233-239.
(Copyright © 2023, International Association of Traffic and Safety Sciences, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
Abstract
Pedestrian safety is essential to realize a walkable city. This study analyzed the impact of road infrastructure and traffic control on severity of pedestrian-vehicle crashes at intersections and non-intersections. We applied a bias-reduced logistic regression analysis using 86,406 pedestrian-vehicle crashes data including 2636 fatal accidents in Japan. The results of the study indicate that medians increased the severity of crashes at intersections; on the other hand, they decreased the severity at non-intersections. In addition, flashing traffic signals increase the severity while stop signs decrease the severity at intersections.
Language: en
bias-reduced logistic regression; Pedestrian–vehicle crash; Road infrastructure; Severity; Traffic regulation