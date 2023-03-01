Abstract

Background

Low-and middle-income countries (LMICs) have the greatest road traffic crashes burden, with about 93% of global fatalities occurring in such countries. This situation is partly due to the high level of psychosocial work hazards to which professional drivers are exposed. Therefore, this review aims to map evidence on the psychosocial work factors that influence risky driving behaviours and road traffic crashes in LMICs.

Methods

Four main databases (PubMed, Central, Dimensions and JSTOR), in addition to google and google scholar, were searched for records. In all, 6537 records were retrieved and finally, through experts' consultations and a vigorous screening process, 54 studies were included in this review. Included studies sampled 30,272 drivers from 23 LMICs.

Results

The reviewed studies found that job strain, efforts-reward imbalance, payments based on performance, lack of social support from supervisors and co-workers, lack of job control from job autonomy and skill discretion, long driving hours, lonely driving, irregular job schedules like shift work and overtime, work-family conflicts, job insecurity and lack of safety motivation are the main psychosocial work factors influencing risky driving behaviours and road traffic crashes among professional drivers in LMICs.

Conclusion

Though more quality studies are needed to explore the psychosocial work factors of professional drivers in LMICs, there is a need for occupational health and safety policies for improved working conditions like reduction in workload and long driving hours, access to healthcare and improved psychosocial safety climate.

