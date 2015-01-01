Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Although multiracial people comprise the fastest growing population in the United States, multiracial youth are nearly invisible in alcohol research. This meta-analysis synthesized the youth alcohol literature to estimate the magnitude of difference in alcohol use as a function of multiracial status. DESIGN AND MEASUREMENTS: Empirical studies reporting multiracial and monoracial comparisons in youth (aged 10-24 years) alcohol use were identified through a systematic literature search. A random-effects meta-analysis was conducted using 85 effect sizes extracted from 16 studies assessing life-time, past-year, past-month and binge alcohol use. SETTING AND PARTICIPANTS: A total of n=1 555 635 youth were assessed in the United States.



FINDINGS: Multiracial youth are suggested to be more likely to endorse life-time alcohol use than Asian youth [number of studies (k) = 3; odds ratio (OR) = 1.81, 95% confidence interval (CI) = 1.01, 3.24; p = 0.04], with significant between-study heterogeneity (Q = 8.42; p < 0.001; I(2) = 76%) in effect size comparisons. Multiracial youth are suggested to be more likely to endorse past-month alcohol use than Black (k = 6; OR = 1.54, 95% CI = 1.38, 1.71; p < 0.001) and Asian (k = 4; OR = 2.09, 95% CI = 1.52, 2.88; p < 0.001) youth, but less likely than White (k = 6; OR = 0.87, 95% CI = 0.84, 0.91; p < 0.001) youth, with significant between-study heterogeneity for Black youth (Q = 11.94; p = 0.03; I(2) = 58%) in effect size comparisons. Lastly, multiracial youth are suggested to be more likely to endorse binge alcohol use than Black (k = 4; OR = 1.98, 95% CI = 1.62, 2.44; p < 0.001) and Asian (k = 4; OR = 2.82, 95% CI = 2.28, 3.48; p < 0.001) youth, but less likely than White (k = 5; OR = 0.75, 95% CI = 0.70, 0.81; p < 0.001) and American Indian/Alaska Native (k = 3; OR = 0.78, 95% CI = 0.71, 0.85; p < 0.001) youth, with significant between-study heterogeneity among Black (Q = 23.99; p < 0.001; I(2) = 87%) and Asian (Q = 17.76; p < 0.001; I(2) = 83%) youth in effect size comparisons.



CONCLUSIONS: In the United States, multiracial youth report distinct alcohol use patterns compared with monoracial youth and may be at elevated alcohol use risk compared with Black and Asian youth.

