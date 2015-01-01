Abstract

Goh E Z, Beech N, Johnson N R. E-scooters and maxillofacial fractures: a seven-year multi-centre retrospective review. Aust Dent J 2023; 68: 113-119.



Accidents are increasing.



E-scooters are being used increasingly as a cost-effective and environmentally friendly means of transport, but come with high risk of injury to the head and upper and lower extremities, commonly due to falls. Risk factors include alcohol use, impairing judgement and compromising neuromuscular reflexes to protect the head and not wearing a helmet. Injury to the cranio-facial region may be fatal or cause significant facial scarring.



Data from 2 hospitals in Queensland, Australia showed that there were 18 cases of maxillo-facial fractures due to e-scooter accidents from 2018 to 2020 (2018 = 3, 2019 = 7, 2020 = 8). Ride sharing schemes began in 2018 and there were no cases recorded from 2014 to 2017. Sixty-six percent of the cases were male with a mean age of 35 (range 19 to 63 years). In the majority of cases, there was evidence of alcohol use and lack of a helmet. Middle third fractures were more common than lower third involvement. There were no associated long bone injuries.



Evidence from bicycle sharing schemes suggest that provision of and promoting the use of a helmet with the scooter and fines for intoxication may be effective preventive strategies.

Language: en