Despite the established health benefits of sport participation, the associated injury risk to athletes participating in sport must also be considered. When a catastrophic injury occurs, such as the January 2023 collapse and on-field cardiac arrest of National Football League athlete Damar Hamlin, a heightened sense of awareness surrounding athlete health and safety is reinjected into discussions on the topic of what is an 'acceptable level of risk' in sport. Fortunately, millions of viewers watching this sporting event observed the effectiveness of the expeditious care provided by the well-trained and well-prepared medical team; the immediate recognition and on-site care provided undoubtedly saved the athlete's life.



While this case highlights the importance of having appropriate, on-site medical care present during sport participation, examples of young and seemingly healthy athletes who suffer a catastrophic injury while participating in sport remain in the news headlines. These repeated occurrences, speculated to be underestimated due to the lack of attention in low-income settings or sports that may not be well resourced (eg, 'small' sports or para sports), highlight the mismatch between the continued advancement of medicine and the optimisation of patient outcomes. If we, as a society, want to better serve our athletes and patients, it is time that we 'walk the talk' and better prioritise their health, wellness and safety. This editorial serves as a call to …



