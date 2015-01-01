|
Adams WM. Br. J. Sports Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)
37562937
Despite the established health benefits of sport participation, the associated injury risk to athletes participating in sport must also be considered. When a catastrophic injury occurs, such as the January 2023 collapse and on-field cardiac arrest of National Football League athlete Damar Hamlin, a heightened sense of awareness surrounding athlete health and safety is reinjected into discussions on the topic of what is an 'acceptable level of risk' in sport. Fortunately, millions of viewers watching this sporting event observed the effectiveness of the expeditious care provided by the well-trained and well-prepared medical team; the immediate recognition and on-site care provided undoubtedly saved the athlete's life.
Death; Athletic Injuries; Health; Sports medicine; Sporting injuries