Abstract

Offspring of parents who experienced childhood neglect are at increased risk for developing internalizing problems. Empirical evidence suggests this link is principally mediated through parenting behavior. However, such intergenerational cycles of adversity are found to be disrupted in many families. Parasympathetic nervous system functioning is well documented to mediate individuals' emotion regulation biologically. Respiratory sinus arrhythmia (RSA) is a validated biomarker for parasympathetic activity. The goal of the current study was to investigate the moderating role of parent RSA reactivity in the effect of parents' childhood neglect on their children's internalizing problems, through parental acceptance. Physiological and survey data were collected from 145 dyads (94% mothers; Youth M(age) = 12.9, Youth SD(age) = 0.85).



RESULTS suggest that the effect of parents' childhood neglect on their child's internalizing problems was conditional on parents' RSA reactivity. Specifically, higher levels of parents' neglect were only linked to increased risk for youth internalizing problems if parents exhibited a lack of RSA withdrawal. Further, this moderating effect was found to be mediated through parental acceptance.



FINDINGS suggest understanding intergenerational consequences of child maltreatment contexts should include consideration of bioregulatory factors.

Language: en