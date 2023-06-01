Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Electroencephalogram (EEG) based frequency measures within the alpha frequency range (AFR), including functional connectivity, show potential in assessing the underlying pathophysiology of depression and suicide-related outcomes. We investigated the association between AFR connectivity, suicidal thoughts and behaviors, and depression in a transdiagnostic sample of patients after a recent suicide attempt (SA).



METHODS: Lagged source-based measures of linear and nonlinear whole-brain connectivity within the standard AFR ([sAFR], 8-12 Hz) and the individually referenced AFR (iAFR) were applied to 70 15-minute resting-state EEGs from patients after a SA and 70 age- and gender-matched healthy controls (HC). Hypotheses were tested using network-based statistics and multiple regression models.



RESULTS: Results showed no significant differences between patients after a SA and HC in any of the assessed connectivity modalities. However, a subgroup analysis revealed significantly increased nonlinear connectivity within the sAFR for patients after a SA with a depressive disorder or episode ([DD], n = 53) compared to matched HC. Furthermore, a multiple regression model, including significant main effects for group and global nonlinear connectivity within the sAFR outperformed all other models in explaining variance in depressive symptom severity.



CONCLUSIONS: Our study further supports the importance of the AFR in pathomechanisms of suicidality and depression. The iAFR does not seem to improve validity of phase-based connectivity. SIGNIFICANCE: Our results implicate distinct neurophysiological patterns in suicidal subgroups. Exploring the potential of these patterns for treatment stratification might advance targeted interventions for suicidal thoughts and behaviors.

