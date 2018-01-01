SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Pemberton JP, Letson MM, Brink F, Wolf K, Kistamgari S, Michaels NL. Clin. Pediatr. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/00099228231190740

PMID

37560885

Abstract

Caregivers consider child abuse disclosures stressful life events, but research has not investigated whether this stress affects caregiver ratings of child trauma symptomatology. Secondary data from a Child Advocacy Center in the Midwestern United States between the period of January 1, 2018, and April 31, 2019, stepwise logistic regression models, and change in estimate calculations were used to assess (1) the relationship between child abuse disclosure(s) and caregiver stress and (2) the association between caregiver stress disclosure and clinically significant ratings on the Trauma Symptom Checklist for Young Children (TSCYC). While a child's physical abuse disclosure was associated with caregiver stress and caregiver stress was significantly associated with clinically significant ratings for child depression and anger/aggression TSCYC scales, abuse disclosure did not affect the relationship between caregiver stress and TSCYC scale ratings. Moving forward, caregiver-reported stress should be considered when utilizing caregiver-completed child trauma symptom screens.


Language: en

Keywords

trauma; child maltreatment; child abuse; stress; caregiver; physical abuse

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print