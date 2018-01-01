Abstract

Caregivers consider child abuse disclosures stressful life events, but research has not investigated whether this stress affects caregiver ratings of child trauma symptomatology. Secondary data from a Child Advocacy Center in the Midwestern United States between the period of January 1, 2018, and April 31, 2019, stepwise logistic regression models, and change in estimate calculations were used to assess (1) the relationship between child abuse disclosure(s) and caregiver stress and (2) the association between caregiver stress disclosure and clinically significant ratings on the Trauma Symptom Checklist for Young Children (TSCYC). While a child's physical abuse disclosure was associated with caregiver stress and caregiver stress was significantly associated with clinically significant ratings for child depression and anger/aggression TSCYC scales, abuse disclosure did not affect the relationship between caregiver stress and TSCYC scale ratings. Moving forward, caregiver-reported stress should be considered when utilizing caregiver-completed child trauma symptom screens.

