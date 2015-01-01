Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) was associated with increased plasma agonist autoantibodies targeting the serotonin 2A receptor. Repeated TBI exposure is associated with high risk for neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric complications. Here we tested a hypothesis that repeated TBI is associated with plasma agonist autoantibodies targeting more than one kind of catecholamine G-protein coupled receptor.



METHODS: Protein-A affinity chromatography was used to isolate the IgG fraction of plasma in forty-two middle-aged and older adults who had experienced one or more TBI exposures. The Ig (1/40(th) dilution=7.5 ug/mL) were tested for neurotoxicity in mouse neuroblastoma cells using an acute neurite retraction assay indicative of Gq11/IP3/Ca2+ and RhoA/Rho kinase signaling pathways' activation. Three different linear synthetic peptides corresponding to the second extracellular loop of the alpha 1A, alpha 2A or serotonin 2A receptors were used as target antigen in different enzyme-linked immunoassays. The second extracellular loop receptor peptides themselves (alpha 1A, alpha 2A) or a fragment (serotonin 2A) were tested for ability to prevent Ig-induced neurite retraction.



RESULTS: Patients who had experienced either repeated TBI (N=10) or a single TBI with a co-morbid autoimmune disease (N=5) were significantly more likely to harbor neurotoxic plasma autoantibodies targeting both alpha 1 adrenergic and serotonin 2A receptors vs. patients having only a single TBI. Ig-induced neurotoxicity was significantly prevented by co-incubation with either 850 nM prazosin (alpha 1 adrenergic receptor) and/or 500 nM M100907 (serotonin 2A receptor) antagonists. Alpha 1 adrenergic receptor and serotonin 2A receptor Ig immunoreactive level and titer were significantly increased in repeated TBI and single TBI/autoimmune patients (N=7-8) compared to age-matched TBI patients without neurotoxic plasma Ig (N=4). SN.8, a linear synthetic peptide corresponding to a conserved region of the second extracellular loop (ECL) of the serotonin 2A receptor completely prevented neurite retraction induced by repeated TBI plasma Ig. A repeated TBI patient harboring alpha adrenergic receptor AAB alone experienced prospective steep decline in cognitive function over two years.



CONCLUSIONS: Repeated TBI and TBI with associated autoimmunity harbored more than one kind of neurotoxic catecholaminergic agonist GPCR autoantibody each associated with high risk for steep rate of cognitive decline. Specific immunoassays using the second extracellular receptor loop as target antigen are needed to detect each specific different GPCR autoantibody. A fragment of the second ECL of the serotonin 2A receptor (SN.8) neutralized Ig-induced neurotoxicity in repeated TBI or TBI with associated systemic autoimmunity.

