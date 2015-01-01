SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zhang L. Heliyon 2023; 9(8): e18382.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.heliyon.2023.e18382

37560672

PMC10407023

The annual incidence of suicide among Chinese doctoral students remains high. We reviewed the statistics for doctoral student suicides over the past 12 years and administered a questionnaire survey and interviews to relatives and friends of doctoral students who committed suicide. The results indicated that suicide among doctoral students is closely related to academic pressure, the teacher-student relationship, and the academic environment, reflecting the current condition of China's doctoral tutorial system. This study provides a theoretical basis for society to understand Chinese doctoral student suicide and the Chinese doctoral tutorial system as well as the relationship between the two. Our results may serve as a warning to the academic community to prevent the worsening of the suicide contagion.


Language: en

Chinese academic circle; Doctoral student suicide; Doctoral student suicide–doctoral tutorial system relationship; Doctoral tutorial system; Higher education in China

