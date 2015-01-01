Abstract

The popularity of softball is rising among female athletes with more than two million players between the ages of 12 and 18 competing per year. As participation rates increase, the frequency of injuries related to softball is on the rise. Softball injuries can differ from baseball injuries, and only a small amount of current literature focuses exclusively on softball injuries. Orthopaedic surgeons need to be prepared to evaluate, diagnose, and treat common injuries sustained while playing softball. The purpose of this study is to investigate the mechanisms of injury that are commonly encountered by female athletes in competitive fast-pitch softball and review current safety initiatives that have been implemented to aide in injury prevention.

