Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The highest rates of fatal and nonfatal injury due to firearms occur in the Southern United States. This study examined the epidemiology of gunshot wound (GSW) injuries and the association of injury severity with mortality.



METHODS: This is a retrospective cross-sectional analysis of 2016 to 2019 data from a mandatory reporting system for all licensed hospitals in Louisiana. Patients aged 18 years and older at the time of hospitalization for GSW were included. Injury severity was measured by the New Injury Severity Score (NISS). Primary outcomes assessed included mortality, length of stay, and total hospital charges.



RESULTS: There were 1,709 firearm injuries identified. The patient sample was 83.2% Black and 87.4% male, with a mean age of 34 years. Orthopaedics was the most frequently consulted surgical service. Total hospital visit charges for all GSW-associated care were $262.4 million. The multivariable adjusted odds ratio and 95% confidence interval for mortality associated with a high NISS was 16.32 (8.96, 29.72).



CONCLUSION: This study demonstrated the utility of NISS as a predictor of total hospital charges and length of stay, in addition to its well-established role as a predictor of mortality. Epidemiologic trends in GSW pathologies and associated procedures at a major urban trauma center were also reported. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level III, prognostic study.

