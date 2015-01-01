|
Xu J. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2023; 72(32): e878.
(Copyright © 2023, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
37561700
In 2021, death rates for pedestrians involved in collision with motor vehicles were 3.6 per 100,000 population for males and 1.5 for females. Rates were higher for males than for females at each urbanization level. Rates were the highest for males (4.4) and females (1.8) in large central metropolitan areas.
