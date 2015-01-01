Abstract

In 2021, death rates for pedestrians involved in collision with motor vehicles were 3.6 per 100,000 population for males and 1.5 for females. Rates were higher for males than for females at each urbanization level. Rates were the highest for males (4.4) and females (1.8) in large central metropolitan areas.



Source: National Vital Statistics System, Underlying Cause of Death, 2018-2021, https://wonder.cdc.gov/ucd-icd10-expanded.html



* Deaths per 100,000 U.S. population with 95% CIs indicated by error bars.



† Deaths from pedestrians involved in collision with motor vehicles including traffic and nontraffic accident as the underlying cause of death were identified using the International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision codes V02-V04 and V09[.0,.2]. A total of 5,887 deaths for males and 2,505 for females from pedestrians involved in collision with motor vehicles occurred during 2021.



§ Counties were classified using the 2013 National Center for Health Statistics Urban-Rural Classification Scheme for Counties. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/series/sr_02/sr02_166.pdf

