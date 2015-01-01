Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide attempts are a moderately heritable trait, and genetic correlations with psychiatric and related intermediate phenotypes have been reported. However, as several mental disorders as well as major depressive disorder (MDD) are strongly associated with suicide attempts, these genetic correlations could be mediated by psychiatric disorders. Here, we investigated genetic correlations of suicide attempts with psychiatric and related intermediate phenotypes, with and without adjusting for mental disorders.



METHODS: To investigate the genetic correlations, we utilized large-scale genome-wide association study summary statistics for suicide attempts (with and without adjusting for mental disorders), nine psychiatric disorders, and 15 intermediate phenotypes.



RESULTS: Without adjusting for mental disorders, suicide attempts had significant positive genetic correlations with risks of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, MDD, anxiety disorders and posttraumatic stress disorder; higher risk tolerance; earlier age at first sexual intercourse, at first birth and at menopause; higher parity; lower childhood IQ, educational attainment and cognitive ability; and lower smoking cessation. After adjusting for mental disorders, suicide attempts had significant positive genetic correlations with the risk of MDD; earlier age at first sexual intercourse, at first birth and at menopause; and lower educational attainment. After adjusting for mental disorders, most of the genetic correlations with psychiatric disorders were decreased, while several genetic correlations with intermediate phenotypes were increased.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings highlight the importance of considering mental disorders in the analysis of genetic correlations related to suicide attempts and suggest that susceptibility to MDD, reproductive behaviors, and lower educational levels share a genetic basis with suicide attempts after adjusting for mental disorders.

