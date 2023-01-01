Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study is aimed to test the symptoms network of International Classification of Diseases, 11th Revision (ICD-11) complex posttraumatic stress disorder (CPTSD) symptoms, using data collected from Ukrainian civilians during the 2022 Russia-Ukraine war.



FINDINGS can inform our understanding of the stress response in individuals exposed to continuous trauma and give insight into the nature of CPTSD during the war.



METHOD: A network analysis was conducted on CPTSD symptoms as assessed by the International Trauma Questionnaire using data from a nationally representative sample of 2,000 Ukrainians.



RESULTS: While PTSD and disturbances in self-organization clusters did not enmesh, several communities within these clusters were merged.



RESULTS highlight that in terms of strength centrality, emotional dysregulation (emotional numbing) and a heightened sense of threat (SoT) were most prominent.



CONCLUSION: The results confirm the ICD-11 structure of CPTSD but suggest that continuous traumatic stress manifests in more condensed associations between CPTSD symptoms and that emotional regulation may play a vital role in activating the CPTSD network. War-exposed populations could be provided with scalable, brief self-help materials focused on fostering emotion regulation and an SoT. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en