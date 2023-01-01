|
Citation
|
Tappenden PC, Cole TA, Valentine JN, Lilly MM. Psychol. Trauma 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37561437
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: There is emerging evidence that first responders, like military personnel, are at risk for exposure to potentially morally injurious events. However, studies examining expressions of moral injury in first responders are nascent, in large part due to the limited number of measures validated for use in this population. To address this gap, the present study sought to investigate the psychometric properties of the Expressions of Moral Injury Scale-Military Version (EMIS-M) in a sample of first responders.
Language: en