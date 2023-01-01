Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Research on factors that predict compassion satisfaction and compassion fatigue of teachers is limited. This study aimed to evaluate predictors of compassion fatigue (as defined by burnout and secondary traumatic stress) and compassion satisfaction of Australian teachers.



METHOD: Three hundred and two teachers completed an online survey. It was hypothesized that teachers with prior experience with trauma-exposed students, a history of mental illness, and personal trauma history would show higher compassion fatigue. Older teachers, teachers previously exposed to trauma training, and teachers with higher perceived knowledge and confidence to manage student trauma were expected to show higher compassion satisfaction.



RESULTS: Teachers with exposure to student trauma, a personal history of trauma, and a history of mental illness experienced higher compassion fatigue, while older teachers and those with higher perceived knowledge and confidence to deal with student trauma experienced higher compassion satisfaction.



CONCLUSIONS: Results indicate that professional development programs should include trauma-informed knowledge and skills for teachers to enhance their well-being when responding to trauma-exposed students. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

