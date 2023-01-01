Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The present study investigated the level of anxiety among Ukrainian and Romanian civilians brought about by the war that started in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, using a model for the impact of traumatic experiences. We aimed to test the mediating effect of daily stressors on the relationships between trauma centrality and anxiety.



METHOD: The research was conducted on a sample of 720 people (24.3% males and 75.7% females, M(age) = 35.61, SD = 12.59). Participants were civilians who lived either in Ukraine or outside Ukraine but at a maximum distance of 100 km from the border when the conflict started. They filled out questionnaires that measure anxiety, trauma centrality-indicating how central an event is to an individual's identity and life story, and daily stressors-predisposing factor for negative mental health outcomes.



RESULTS: The outcomes highlighted the direct relationship between trauma centrality and anxiety, but also the mediating effect of daily stressors on the aforementioned relationships (in the overall sample, Ukrainian sample, and Romanian sample). Our research also underlined that there are significant differences in anxiety levels between people who have children and those who do not (in the overall sample and the Ukrainian sample, but not among Romanian civilians).



CONCLUSIONS: The present work contributes by enhancing knowledge about the relationships between trauma centrality, daily stressors, and anxiety within a war context, and the particularization of Carlson and Dalenberg's model (2000) in the context of the Russo-Ukrainian war. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

