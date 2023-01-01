Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Moral injury entails psychological, social, and possible spiritual issues that might interfere with veterans' functioning in romantic or intimate relationships. To date, research has not examined the contribution of moral injury outcomes in this core functional domain in many veterans' lives.



METHOD: In total, 65 combat veterans who were engaging in a peer-led intervention for moral injury in a Veteran Service Organization completed the Expressions of Moral Injury Scale, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) checklist for DSM-5, and the romantic relationship subscale of the Inventory of Psychosocial Functioning Scale.



RESULTS: Bivariate analyses revealed that moral injury and PTSD symptoms were each associated with worse relationship functioning among the veterans. When including moral injury and PTSD symptoms as predictors in a multivariate analysis, only moral injury was uniquely linked with poorer relationship functioning.



CONCLUSIONS: Overall, these findings suggest that moral injury could play a pernicious role in many veterans' issues in relationship problems with their spouses or partners. Future research needs to examine the potential utility of addressing moral injury among veterans who are struggling to meet demands for intimacy and connection in their intimate or romantic relationships. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

