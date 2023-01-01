|
Citation
|
Khazem LR, Long CM, Hay JM, Lund EM, Anestis MD, Gratz KL, Tull MT, Bryan CJ. Rehabil. Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37561422
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE/OBJECTIVE: People with disabilities (PWD) generally exhibit an increased risk of suicidal ideation (SI) and behaviors. Underlying cognitive states, namely perceived burdensomeness, have been identified as a contributor to the increased risk of suicidal thoughts and behaviors in PWD. However, the role of body esteem in the development of SI in this population remains unexamined, despite its salience in other populations. In this study, we examined whether the interaction of perceived burdensomeness and body esteem contributed to the perceived likelihood of future SI among PWD, and whether this relationship was further moderated by disability type.
Language: en