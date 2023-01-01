Abstract

PURPOSE/OBJECTIVE: People with disabilities (PWD) generally exhibit an increased risk of suicidal ideation (SI) and behaviors. Underlying cognitive states, namely perceived burdensomeness, have been identified as a contributor to the increased risk of suicidal thoughts and behaviors in PWD. However, the role of body esteem in the development of SI in this population remains unexamined, despite its salience in other populations. In this study, we examined whether the interaction of perceived burdensomeness and body esteem contributed to the perceived likelihood of future SI among PWD, and whether this relationship was further moderated by disability type.



METHOD: Participants included 119 adults with self-reported vision- and mobility-related disabilities who participated in a larger study focused on disability and suicide involving interviews and self-report measures. We examined the interaction between perceived burdensomeness and disability-related body esteem on self-reported likelihood of future SI and whether this interaction was further moderated by disability type (i.e., vision- or mobility-related disability).



RESULTS: Greater perceived burdensomeness was associated with a greater perceived likelihood of future SI only for participants with vision impairments and at low levels of body esteem.



CONCLUSIONS/IMPLICATIONS: The combination of experiences of perceived burdensomeness and low body esteem may be particularly relevant to SI among people with vision-related versus mobility-related disabilities. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en