Journal Article

Citation

Kupas D, Zavadsky M, Burton B, Baird S, Clawson J, Decker C, Dworsky P, Evans B, Finger D, Goodloe J, LaCroix B, Ludwig G, McEvoy M, Tan D, Thornton K, Smith K, Wilson B. Int. J. Paramed. 2023; 1(1): 38-42.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, National EMS Management Association)

DOI

10.56068/IXNL6559

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The National Association of EMS Physicians and the then Na-tional Association of State EMS Directors created a position statement on emergency medical vehicle use of lights and siren in 1994 (1). This document updates and replaces this previous statement and is now a joint position statement with the Acad-emy of International Mobile Healthcare Integration, American Ambulance Association, American College of Emergency Phy-sicians, Center for Patient Safety, International Academies of Emergency Dispatch, International Association of EMS Chiefs, International Association of Fire Chiefs, National Association of EMS Physicians, National Association of Emergency Med-ical Technicians, National Association of State EMS Officials, National EMS Management Association, National EMS Quality Alliance, National Volunteer Fire Council, and Paramedic Chiefs of Canada.

In 2009, there were 1,579 ambulance crash injuries (2) and most EMS vehicle crashes occur when driving with lights and siren...


Language: en

Keywords

emergency medical services; emergency response; EMS

