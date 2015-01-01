SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Taieb AH, Zribi H. J. Mater. Sci. Res. Rev. 2023; 6(3): 354-369.

Copyright © 2023, Ms. M. B. Mondal

Today, it is possible that our clothes can monitor our security. Indeed, the design allows to innovate textiles that are able to detect, react and adapt, in order to protect their wearer thanks to sensors and woven, printed, or embroidered structures. Smart textile contains a sensor, an actuator and a control unit which can be in the form of optical fibers, phase change materials, shape memory materials, thermochromic dyes, etc. Their integration can be during the yarn-forming, fabric-forming or finishing phase. In this survey, in the beginning, those new technologies will be reviewed before presenting some smart textile used in preventing child abduction.

In this survey, the concept of conductive textiles will be studied and mainly the smart textile applications. It will be applied to the case of textile product in preventing child abduction.

Keywords: Conductive textile, smart textile, preventing child abduction, wearable smart textile


Conductive textile; preventing child abduction; smart textile; wearable smart textile

