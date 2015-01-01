|
Taieb AH, Zribi H. J. Mater. Sci. Res. Rev. 2023; 6(3): 354-369.
(Copyright © 2023, Ms. M. B. Mondal)
Today, it is possible that our clothes can monitor our security. Indeed, the design allows to innovate textiles that are able to detect, react and adapt, in order to protect their wearer thanks to sensors and woven, printed, or embroidered structures. Smart textile contains a sensor, an actuator and a control unit which can be in the form of optical fibers, phase change materials, shape memory materials, thermochromic dyes, etc. Their integration can be during the yarn-forming, fabric-forming or finishing phase. In this survey, in the beginning, those new technologies will be reviewed before presenting some smart textile used in preventing child abduction.
Language: en
Conductive textile; preventing child abduction; smart textile; wearable smart textile