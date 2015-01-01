Abstract

The vision loss severely restricts a person's lifestyle and activities. The mobility of the visually impaired is important and can be difficult due to the inability to determine their positions and the location of objects in the environment. For the visually impaired, it can be difficult to observe the surrounding environment to gain knowledge and navigate to find the shortest and easiest path to their final destination. They just have the ability to walk through static routines that are important in their lives, with mobility equipment and the memories stored in their exploration long-term. In this survey we will present different wearable technologies as solution of the daily live of vision impaired person.



Our aim was to study the concept of wearable technologies for developing assistive technologies for blind and visually impaired users is to focus on problems and to try and resolve them by compensating for the loss of vision. Some used techniques and electronic components dedicated to guide visually impaired persons and to solve the problem of navigation will be described.



Keywords: Disability, wearable smart textile, vision loss

Language: en