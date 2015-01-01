Abstract

Compared to campus-based alcohol interventions for college students, services for emerging adult (EA) risky drinkers who reside off-campus in disadvantaged communities are not well established. This web survey assessed drinking practices, problems, and preferences for professional and lay helping resources spanning digital and in-person formats among community-dwelling EAs to guide services for them and determine whether drinking risk levels varied by preferences for help. Digital respondent-driven sampling recruited EA risky drinkers from disadvantaged communities (N = 356; M age = 23.6 years, 64.0% women, 77.4% employed, 64.9% residing in impoverished areas above the US average, 53.5% income < $20k/year). A web survey assessed participants' drinking practices and problems, including alcohol use disorder symptoms, and help-seeking preferences for smartphone apps; online help; in-person help from doctors, clinics, teachers, and school programs; mutual help groups; and help from friends and family. Preferences were related to participant drinking risks using generalized linear modeling. Modeling results showed that risk levels were related to help-seeking preferences. EAs reporting more negative consequences preferred smartphone apps and help from friends, whereas EAs reporting fewer negative consequences and drinking days preferred professional in-person help (Ps < 0.05). Although >90% fulfilled alcohol use disorder diagnostic criteria, <4% had received an alcohol-related intervention. EAs who are riskier drinkers appear less likely to use professional resources in favor of informal and online resources that allow greater anonymity.



FINDINGS can guide services for this underserved population that are responsive to drinker risk levels.

Language: en