|
Citation
|
Tucker JA, Cheong JW, Stinson LA, Chandler SD. Alcohol Alcohol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37565459
|
Abstract
|
Compared to campus-based alcohol interventions for college students, services for emerging adult (EA) risky drinkers who reside off-campus in disadvantaged communities are not well established. This web survey assessed drinking practices, problems, and preferences for professional and lay helping resources spanning digital and in-person formats among community-dwelling EAs to guide services for them and determine whether drinking risk levels varied by preferences for help. Digital respondent-driven sampling recruited EA risky drinkers from disadvantaged communities (N = 356; M age = 23.6 years, 64.0% women, 77.4% employed, 64.9% residing in impoverished areas above the US average, 53.5% income < $20k/year). A web survey assessed participants' drinking practices and problems, including alcohol use disorder symptoms, and help-seeking preferences for smartphone apps; online help; in-person help from doctors, clinics, teachers, and school programs; mutual help groups; and help from friends and family. Preferences were related to participant drinking risks using generalized linear modeling. Modeling results showed that risk levels were related to help-seeking preferences. EAs reporting more negative consequences preferred smartphone apps and help from friends, whereas EAs reporting fewer negative consequences and drinking days preferred professional in-person help (Ps < 0.05). Although >90% fulfilled alcohol use disorder diagnostic criteria, <4% had received an alcohol-related intervention. EAs who are riskier drinkers appear less likely to use professional resources in favor of informal and online resources that allow greater anonymity.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
emerging adults; consumer preferences; respondent-driven sampling; risky drinking; web drinking survey