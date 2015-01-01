Abstract

Gender violence (GV) is a reality in our environment and a public health problem worldwide: one in 3 women will suffer physical or sexual violence throughout her life1. Primary care center (CAP) professionals are in a key position to contribute to the prevention and early detection of GBV cases, which is why the development and improvement of methods for identifying these cases and the identification of these cases are urgently required. Proper training of all primary care professionals. [Via Google Translate]



La violencia de género (VG) es una realidad en nuestro entorno y un problema de salud pública a nivel mundial: una de cada 3 mujeres padecerá violencia física o sexual a lo largo de su vida1. Los profesionales de los centros de atención primaria (CAP) se encuentran en una posición clave para contribuir a la prevención y detección precoz de los casos de VG, por eso se requiere urgentemente el desarrollo y mejora de los métodos de identificación de estos casos y la correcta formación de todos los profesionales de atención primaria.

