Descalzi Marron B. Aten. Primaria 2023; 55(11): e102736.
Atención primaria, escenario clave para la detección de la violencia de género
37566953
Gender violence (GV) is a reality in our environment and a public health problem worldwide: one in 3 women will suffer physical or sexual violence throughout her life1. Primary care center (CAP) professionals are in a key position to contribute to the prevention and early detection of GBV cases, which is why the development and improvement of methods for identifying these cases and the identification of these cases are urgently required. Proper training of all primary care professionals. [Via Google Translate]
Language: es