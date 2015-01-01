Abstract

BACKGROUND: Most adult patients with depression complain about sleep symptoms, including insufficient and excessive sleep. However, previous studies investigating the impact of sleep duration on depression have yielded conflicting results. Therefore, this study aimed to analyse the link between depression and sleep duration, daytime napping, and snoring among rural Chinese adults.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted with 9104 individuals. Interviews were conducted with the participants regarding their sleep patterns and their daytime napping routines. The individuals were then assessed for depression using the Patient Health Questionnaire-9. The risk of depression was assessed using a multifactor binary logistic regression analysis. A generalized additive model was used to evaluate the nonlinear relationship between depression and sleep duration/nap time. Additionally, subgroup analysis was conducted to investigate the correlation between sleep duration, daytime napping, snoring, and depression.



RESULTS: Less than 6 h or more than 8 h of nighttime sleep, daytime napping for more than 1 h, and snoring were all significantly associated with an increased risk of depression. A U-shaped relationship was found between the duration of nighttime sleep and depression. In addition, we found that the nighttime duration of sleep, daytime naps, and snoring had a significant combined effect on the risk of depression. The subgroup analysis further revealed that lack of sleep at night significantly increased the risk of depression in all subgroups. However, snoring and excessive nighttime sleep and napping were only associated with the risk of depression in some subgroups.



CONCLUSIONS: Lack of nighttime sleep (short sleep duration), excessive sleep, and napping for more than one hour during the day were associated with a high risk of depression and had a combined effect with snoring.

Language: en