Cappa C, Cecchetti R, Jijon I. Child Abuse Negl. 2023; 144: e106330.

10.1016/j.chiabu.2023.106330

37566972

Interest in data on violence against children has been gathering momentum in recent years. Nevertheless, data collection efforts overall are sporadic and national data systems remain underdeveloped. What is more, definitions of violence are inconsistent and unclear. What 'counts' as violence against children varies across data collection efforts, negatively impacting data quality. Significant investment - in the form of guidance as well as tools and other resources for capacity-building - is urgently required to respond to countries' data needs. The newly released International Classification of Violence against Children (ICVAC) holds potential for bringing the world one step closer to filling data gaps and thus promoting accountability towards the ambitious global goal of ending violence against children.


Children; Violence; Definitions; Data; Classifications

