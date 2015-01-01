Abstract

Testicular rupture is a surgical emergency necessitating prompt diagnosis and intervention to prevent irreversible damage. Blunt trauma, including motorcycle collisions, is a common cause of testicular rupture. In the case of multi-trauma, the diagnosis of testicular rupture may be missed in the rush to surgical intervention of more grossly obvious injuries. We present a case of a 24-year-old male who suffered a motorcycle accident and subsequently presented with diffuse abdominal and hip pain. Physical exam and imaging at the emergency department showed multiple pelvic bone fractures, along with a small scrotal injury which was triaged below his pelvic injuries. His pelvic fractures were immediately operated on. Nearly 18 hours after his initial presentation, the patient received a scrotal ultrasound which demonstrated a rupture of the right testicle. Due to this long delay in diagnosis, his urological team opted for non-surgical management and instead employed a more conservative treatment regimen involving pain control, scrotal support, rest, and serial scrotal ultrasounds. This case highlights the importance of timely ultrasound examination for testicular pathology in the setting of multi-trauma and known scrotal injury. Another highlight of this case is the showcase of an uncommon treatment regimen utilizing conservative tactics as opposed to opting for surgical intervention.

Language: en