Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Drinking expectancies, the perceived consequences of alcohol consumption, are noted to predict drinking behaviours. However, there is comparatively little research of drinking expectancies in non-Western populations. This study aimed to develop and validate a Chinese Drinking Expectancy Questionnaire (CDEQ-Adult) for Chinese young adults.



METHODS: Face and content validity were first assessed of items generated from literature review and previously conducted focus groups. Exploratory (EFA) and confirmatory factor analyses (CFA) were conducted with split-half samples from a random telephone survey that was conducted on Hong Kong Chinese adults between the ages of 18-34 (n = 675). The instrument's convergent validity and internal reliability were also examined.



RESULTS: The preliminary instrument items showed good content validity (Item Content Validity Index range: 0.8-1.0). The EFA yielded a 31-item, five-factor model consisting of five domains: Negative Consequences, Interpersonal Benefits, Increased Confidence, Health Benefits and Tension/Stress Reduction (variance explained 63.7%). The CFA revealed that the fit indices for the five-factor model using diagonal weighted least squares estimator were χ(2) (256, N = 338) = 394.04, p < 0.001, comparative fit index 0.97, SRMR 0.07, RMSEA 0.06 (95% confidence interval 0.06, 0.08), suggesting a good fit of the model. The Cronbach's α coefficients were 0.94, 0.90, 0.86, 0.77 and 0.57, respectively for each of the five domains (n = 675). Significant associations with past month drinking behaviours and future drinking intentions give strong support for convergent validity.



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS: The CDEQ-Adult is a culturally relevant instrument for assessing drinking expectancies in Chinese young adults for use in future studies.

Language: en