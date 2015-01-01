Abstract

Wearable seizure detection devices have the potential to address unmet needs of people with epilepsy. A recently published evidence-based international guideline recommends using such devices for safety indications in patients with tonic-clonic seizures (TCS). Our objective was to map existing guidelines and clinical practices at national level. We conducted a survey of the International League Against Epilepsy (ILAE) chapters regarding national recommendations and practical circumstances for prescribing seizure detection devices, and another survey of physicians in the ILAE constituency anywhere in the world, concerning their views and practices regarding recommendations for and prescription of such devices. Fifty-eight ILAE chapters (response rate 48%) and 157 physicians completed the surveys. More than 2/3 of responding countries do not have standards on wearables for seizure detection, although they indicated availability of such devices. The most often recognized indications were safety and objective seizure quantification. In nearly half of countries, devices are purchased by patients or caregivers, and either lack a uniform reimbursement scheme (41%) or patients pay the full cost for the device (48%). Tonic-clonic seizure frequency, nocturnal seizures, and previous injuries were the main factors that influenced the surveyed physicians to recommend wearable seizure detection devices. Our results document the need to implement international clinical practice guidelines at national level, and to consider these when deciding upon reimbursement of seizure detection devices.

