Abstract

Suicide is a leading cause of death that demands cross-disciplinary research efforts to develop and deploy suicide risk screening tools. Such tools, partly informed by influential suicide theories, can help identify individuals at the greatest risk of suicide and should be able to predict the transition from suicidal thoughts to suicide attempts. Advances in artificial intelligence have revolutionized the development of suicide screening tools and suicide risk detection systems. Thus, various types of AI systems, including text-based systems, have been proposed to identify individuals at risk of suicide. Although these systems have shown acceptable performance, most of them have not incorporated suicide theories in their design. Furthermore, directly applying suicide theories may be difficult because of the diversity and complexity of these theories. To address these challenges, we propose an approach to develop speech- and language-based suicide risk detection systems. We highlight the promise of establishing a benchmark textual and vocal dataset using a standardized speech and language assessment procedure, and research designs that distinguish between the risk factors for suicide attempt above and beyond those for suicidal ideation alone. The benchmark dataset could be used to develop trustworthy machine learning or deep learning-based suicide risk detection systems, ultimately constructing a foundation for vocal and textual-based suicide risk detection systems.

