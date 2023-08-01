Abstract

BACKGROUND: Binge drinking and suicidal ideation are public health problems that have consequences on the well-being of Peruvian adolescents. This study aimed to evaluate the relationship between binge drinking and suicidal ideation in Peruvian adolescents.



METHODS: A secondary data analysis of the health questionnaire of the Demographic and Family Health Surveys from 2013 to 2019 was performed. The outcome variable was suicidal ideation in the last 14 days, assessed with one of the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9) questions, while the independent variable was binge drinking in the last 30 days. The crude and adjusted generalized linear Poisson family fitted generalized linear model with a logarithmic link was used to assess the association of interest.



RESULTS: Data from a total of 11,609 participants were analyzed. The pooled prevalence of suicidal ideation was 8.5 % (95 % confidence interval [CI]: 7.8-9.2), and that of binge drinking was 5.8 % (95 % CI: 5.2-6.5). An association was found between binge drinking and suicidal ideation in the adjusted analysis (adjusted prevalence ratio: 2.95; 95 % CI: 1.69-3.09). LIMITATIONS: The cross-sectional design of the study does not allow for establishing a causal relationship.



CONCLUSIONS: Between 2013 and 2019, nine out of every 100 Peruvian adolescents had suicidal ideation, and six out of every 100 adolescents had excessive alcohol consumption. An association was found between both risk behaviors in Peruvian adolescents.

