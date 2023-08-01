Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is a global public health issue causing around 700,000 deaths worldwide each year. Therefore, identifying suicidal thoughts and behaviors in patients can help lower the suicide-related mortality rate. This review aimed to investigate the feasibility of suicidality identification by applying supervised machine learning (ML) methods to magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) data.



METHODS: We conducted a systematic search on PubMed, Scopus, and Web of Science to identify studies examining suicidality by applying ML methods to MRI features. Also, the PROBAST guideline was employed for the quality assessment.



RESULTS: 23 studies met the inclusion criteria. Of these, 20 developed prediction models without external validation, and 3 developed prediction models with external validation. The performance of ML models varied among the reviewed studies, with the highest reported values of accuracies and AUC ranging from 51.7 % to 100 % and 0.52 to 1, respectively. Over half of the studies that reported accuracy (12/21) or AUC (13/16) achieved values of ≥0.8. Our comparative analysis indicated that deep learning exhibited the highest predictive performance compared to other ML models. The most commonly identified discriminative imaging features were resting-state functional connectivity and grey matter volume within the prefrontal-limbic structures. LIMITATIONS: Small sample sizes, lack of external validation, heterogeneous study designs, and ML model development.



CONCLUSIONS: Most of the studies developed ML models capable of ML-based suicide identification, although ML models' predictive performance varied across the reviewed studies. Thus, further well-designed is necessary to uncover the true potential of different ML models in this field.

Language: en