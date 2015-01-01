|
Kamboj AK, Shen KR, Tapias LF. J. Gastroenterol. Hepatol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PMID
37563774
Abstract
|
A 55-year-old woman presented with a 3-year history of progressively worsening dyspnea which was worse when she was supine. This began after a serious motor vehicle accident where several airbags deployed and she sustained a compound fracture of the leg, requiring multiple orthopedic surgeries and had significant abdominal bruising from seatbelt/airbag impact. Over the past few months, the dyspnea had worsened with bending and activity, and she was now unable to lay supine. She had no significant chronic health conditions and was a lifetime nonsmoker.
