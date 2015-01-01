SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Özkan H, Öztemür G, Toplu-Demirtaş E, Fincham FD. J. Interpers. Violence 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/08862605231191215

37565306

Witnessing interparental conflict in childhood predicts psychological dating violence victimization (PDVV) in adulthood. As found in previous studies, PDVV and hopelessness are associated with depression. However, the associations among these four variables have not been explored in detail. The present study, therefore, examined the association between perceived interparental conflict and depression in adulthood and whether PDVV and hopelessness might operate as sequential mechanisms accounting for the association. Participants (N = 283; M(age) = 23.37 years, SD = 4.04 years) in romantic relationships completed measures of perceived interparental conflict, PDVV, hopelessness, and depression. The perceived interparental conflict was related to PDVV and depression but not to hopelessness in adulthood. Moreover, the association between witnessing interparental conflict and depression was serially mediated via PDVV and hopelessness. The results are discussed in regard to previous research, and their implications for future research are presented.


depression; hopelessness; interparental conflict; psychological dating violence victimization; sequential mediation

