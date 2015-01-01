Abstract

BACKGROUND: Household cleaning products are the second most common cause of unintentional poisoning in children < 6 years old in the United States. The aim of this study is to characterize exposures to household cleaning substances in this age group from data collected from the Nation's Poison Control Centers.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study analyzed all household cleaner calls classified as age < 6 years old made to the American Association of Poison Control Centers between January 1st 2000 and December 31th 2015.



RESULTS: Significant clinical effects or injury was low, making up only 2.6% of cases with a known medical outcome. Alkali-based cleaning products accounted for the third highest frequency of overall exposures and the highest number of all exposure outcomes determined to have a significant clinical effect or injury.



CONCLUSIONS: This study demonstrated particular danger of adverse outcomes after exposure to alkali-based cleaning products, specifically alkali-based oven and drain cleaners. Both of which are readily accessible in many households. This study may be a good starting point for further study and poison prevention efforts.

Language: en