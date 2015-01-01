Abstract

BACKGROUND: Three years since the onset of COVID-19, pandemic-related trends in child sexual abuse (CSA) remain poorly understood. Common administrative surveillance metrics may have underestimated abuse during the pandemic, given youths' limited access to mandatory reporters. Research using anonymous service-use data showed increased violence-related online help-seeking but overlooked youth-specific help-seeking for CSA during COVID-19. Understanding pandemic-related trends in CSA can inform abuse detection practices and mental health service provision for youth victims.



OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to harness anonymous help-seeking data from the National Sexual Assault Online Hotline (NSAOH) to glean insights about CSA occurrence in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic.



METHODS: We used an archival sample of victims who contacted NSAOH from 2016 to 2021 (n=41,561). We examined differences in the proportion of youth and adult victims contacting NSAOH during the first COVID-19 year (March 2020 to February 2021) compared to the prior year (March 2019 to February 2020; n=11,719). Further, we compared key characteristics of hotline interactions among youth victims during the first COVID-19 year to the prior year (n=5913). Using joinpoint regression analysis, we examined linear trends in the number of monthly sampled youth and adult victims (excluding victims of unknown age) from 2016 to 2021 who discussed any victimization event (n=26,904) and who discussed recent events (ie, events occurring during the pandemic; n=9932).



RESULTS: Most youth victims were abused by family members prior to (1013/1677, 60.4%) and after (2658/3661, 72.6%) the onset of COVID-19. The number of youth victims contacting NSAOH spiked in March 2020 and peaked in November 2020 for all youth (slope=28.2, 95% CI 18.7-37.7) and those discussing recent events (slope=17.4, 95% CI 11.1-23.6). We observed a decline in youth victims into spring 2021 for all youth (slope=-56.9, 95% CI -91.4 to -22.3) and those discussing recent events (slope=-33.7, 95% 47.3 to -20.0). The number of adult victims discussing any victimization event increased steadily from January 2018 through May 2021 (slope=3.6; 95% CI 2.9-4.2) and then declined (slope=-13.8, 95% CI -22.8 to -4.7). Trends were stable for adults discussing recent events.



CONCLUSIONS: This study extends the use of hotline data to understand the implications of the pandemic on CSA. We observed increased youth help-seeking through the NSAOH coinciding with the onset of COVID-19. Trends persisted when limiting analyses to recent victimization events, suggesting increased help-seeking reflected increased CSA during COVID-19. These findings underscore the utility of anonymous online services for youth currently experiencing abuse. Further, the findings support calls for increased youth mental health services and efforts to incorporate online chat into youth-targeted services.

