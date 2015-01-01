Abstract

BACKGROUND: Even though various types of suicidality are observed in clinical practice, suicidality is still considered a uniform concept. To distinguish different types of suicidality and consequently improve detection and management of suicidality, we developed a clinical differentiation model for suicidality. We believe that the model allows for a more targeted assessment of suicidal conditions and improves the use of evidence-based treatment strategies. The differentiation model is based on the experience with suicidality that we have encountered in clinical practice. This model distinguishes 4 subtypes of entrapment leading to suicidality. The earliest description of this model and a proposal for usability research has been previously presented in a book chapter.



OBJECTIVE: In this study, we present the most recent version of the 4-type differentiation model of suicidality and a protocol for a study into the usability of the proposed model.



METHODS: The 4-type differentiation model of suicidality distinguishes the following subtypes: (1) perceptual disintegration, (2) primary depressive cognition, (3) psychosocial turmoil, and (4) inadequate coping or communication. We plan to test the usability of the 4 subtypes in a pilot study of 25 cases, and subsequently, we will include 75 cases in a follow-up study. We looked at the case notes of 100 anonymized patients with suicidality who presented to mental health care emergency service in The Hague International Center. The summary and conclusions of the letters sent to the patients' general practitioners after suicide risk assessment will be independently rated by 3 psychiatrists and 3 nurse-scientists for absolute and dimensional scores. The Suicidality Differentiation version 2 (SUICIDI-II) instrument, developed for this study, is used for rating all the cases. Intraclass correlation coefficients for absolute and dimensional scores will be calculated to examine type agreement between raters to examine the usability of the model and the feasibility of the SUICIDI-II instrument.



RESULTS: We consider the model tentatively valid if the intraclass correlation coefficients are ≥0.70. Subsequently, if the model turns out to be valid, we plan to rate 75 other cases in a follow-up study, according to a similar or adjusted procedure. Study results are expected to be published by the end of 2023.



CONCLUSIONS: The theoretical roots of the differentiation model stem from classic and contemporary theoretical models of suicidality and from our clinical practice experiences with suicidal behaviors. We believe that this model can be used to adjust the diagnosis, management, treatment, and research of suicidality, in addition to distinguishing different dynamics between practitioners and patients with suicidality and their families. INTERNATIONAL REGISTERED REPORT IDENTIFIER (IRRID): DERR1-10.2196/45438.

