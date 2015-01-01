|
Citation
|
de Winter RF, Meijer CM, Enterman JH, Kool-Goudzwaard N, Gemen M, van den Bos AT, Steentjes D, van Son GE, Hazewinkel MC, de Beurs DP, de Groot MH. JMIR Res. Protoc. 2023; 12: e45438.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, JMIR)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37566444
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Even though various types of suicidality are observed in clinical practice, suicidality is still considered a uniform concept. To distinguish different types of suicidality and consequently improve detection and management of suicidality, we developed a clinical differentiation model for suicidality. We believe that the model allows for a more targeted assessment of suicidal conditions and improves the use of evidence-based treatment strategies. The differentiation model is based on the experience with suicidality that we have encountered in clinical practice. This model distinguishes 4 subtypes of entrapment leading to suicidality. The earliest description of this model and a proposal for usability research has been previously presented in a book chapter.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
classification; mental health; suicide; suicidality; psychiatry; suicidal ideation; suicide prevention; subtype; mental illness; suicidal behavior; categories; categorize; category; classify; differentiation; dying; ICC; inadequate communication; intraclass correlation coefficients; PD; PDC; perceptual disintegration; primary depressive cognition; psychiatric; psychosocial turmoil; subcategories; subcategory; suicidal; suicidal thought; validation study