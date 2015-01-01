SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lommerse KM, Mérelle SYM, De Beurs D, Fuchs M, Baden DN. Ned. Tijdschr. Geneeskd. 2023; 167: D7535.

(Copyright © 2023, Erven Bohn)

unavailable

37565834

Patients with suicidal behaviour are frequently seen in A&E departments. Providing care for this patient group can be challenging and medical staff have often not received specialized training to improve their knowledge and skills. An empathetic approach combined with brief interventions such as safety planning, collaborating with carers and partnership with local organizations can help A&E professionals to optimize care for these patients and contribute to the prevention of future suicide attempts.


Language: nl
