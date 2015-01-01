Abstract

China is gradually transitioning from the "tunnel construction exploration era" to the "tunnel high-quality construction and operation era", and the maintenance demand of highway tunnels has increased sharply. Therefore, there is an urgent need for an evaluation method to evaluate the service reliability of highway tunnels, so as to provide reference for tunnel maintenance personnel to carry out maintenance work. Taking highway tunnels as the research object, this paper extracts three parameters, including length, maximum width and fractal dimension, from the binary image of highway tunnel lining cracks. The standard for dividing the length of the highway tunnel section is 500m as the tunnel section, and a section disease sample space including multiple highway tunnels is constructed. The EM clustering algorithm was used to determine the number of graded grades of disease, and the relative Euclidean distance was used as the evaluation index to divide the safety grade of the tunnel into five grades: normal, degraded, inferior, deteriorated and hazardous. The partial least squares method is used to establish the lining service reliability evaluation formula and verify the residual of each sample point in the sample space. The smaller the average value of the residual, the better fitting effect of the established evaluation formula. The service reliability evaluation method proposed in this paper is applied to engineering practice and compared with the expert scoring method and the national standard method, which proves that the evaluation method in this paper has the advantages of strong visibility, simple evaluation method, and is conducive to engineering practice.

Language: en