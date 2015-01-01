Abstract

Control forgetting accounts for most of the current unsafe incidents. In the research field of radar surveillance control, how to avoid control forgetting to ensure the safety of flights is becoming a hot issue which attracts more and more attention. Meanwhile, aviation safety is substantially influenced by the way of eye movement. The exact relation of control forgetting with eye movement, however, still remains puzzling. Motivated by this, a control forgetting prediction method is proposed based on the combination of Convolutional Neural Networks and Long-Short Term Memory (CNN-LSTM). In this model, the eye movement characteristics are classified in terms of whether they are time-related, and then regulatory forgetting can be predicted by virtue of CNN-LSTM. The effectiveness of the method is verified by carrying out simulation experiments of eye movement during flight control.



RESULTS show that the prediction accuracy of this method is up to 79.2%, which is substantially higher than that of Binary Logistic Regression, CNN and LSTM (71.3%, 74.6%, and 75.1% respectively). This work tries to explore an innovative way to associate control forgetting with eye movement, so as to guarantee the safety of civil aviation.

Language: en