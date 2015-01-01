Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Alopecia areata (AA) is an immune-mediated hair loss condition with substantial psychosocial impact. The impact of AA on social interactions at work has not been established.



METHODS: We administered the Negative Acts Questionnaire-Revised Scale to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation database to evaluate workplace bullying in patients with AA.



RESULTS: Ultimately, 673/1,120 individuals who met inclusion criteria completed the survey. Most respondents were female (n = 537, 79.8%), Caucasian (n = 508, 75.5%), with an average age of 46.8 ± 14, and employed full-time (n = 427, 63.4%). Our results demonstrate 21.7% (n = 146) of respondents experienced workplace bullying. Participants most frequently faced having their opinions ignored (53.8%, n = 362), being excluded (47.7%, n = 321), and having gossip spread about them (44.0%, n = 296). Notably, 75.0% (n = 120/160) of individuals who self-reported bullying addressed the behavior; however, 30.8% of participants noted the bully continued (30.8%, n = 37). Stress associated with filing a complaint (43.5%, n = 293) and effect on future career options (36.1%, n = 243) were common barriers to report bullying.



CONCLUSION: This study expands our understanding of the psychosocial impact of AA by confirming individuals with AA experience workplace bullying. Stigma against patients may play a role in this phenomenon. Future work is warranted to identify strategies to reduce bullying against patients with AA.

