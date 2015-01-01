Abstract

Obstetric violence is a product of medical institutions' failure to prioritize women-centric reproductive care. Through interviews with local activists and leaders in Oaxaca, Mexico, as well as analysis of primary and secondary sources, we find that women-centric reproductive care is hindered by three barriers that are a part of a continuum of violence. These barriers include the cultural and religious norms surrounding reproductive care, the medical community and medical profiteers' opposition to combatting obstetric violence, and the state's resistance to women's human rights policy changes. Shifting to a women-centric reproductive care model requires: the life of the woman to be prioritized in reproductive care, the criminalization of obstetric violence, improved training for the medical community, reduced monetary incentives for unnecessary cesarean sections, and the respectful inclusion of indigenous and midwife knowledge and practices. Our study's theoretical and empirical contributions add to the scholarly research regarding the systemic causes of obstetric violence and the care ethic required for transformative change. Our recommendations can be applied across contexts with locally developed and culturally inclusive models of women-centric reproductive care.

