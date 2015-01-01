SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

The editors. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/sltb.12976

37565660

Moritz S, Nguyen C, Jelinek L, Borsutzky S, Scheunemann J, Hegerl U, Püschel K, Gallinat J. Behavioral and location-related antecedents of train suicides. Suicide Life Threat Behav. 2023 Apr;53(2):303-311. doi: 10.1111/sltb.12941. Epub 2023 Jan 30. PMID: 36714989.

The acronym ITS was not properly introduced. ITS stands for "individuals who attempt or die by train suicide."


