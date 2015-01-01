CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
The editors. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37565660
|
Abstract
|
Moritz S, Nguyen C, Jelinek L, Borsutzky S, Scheunemann J, Hegerl U, Püschel K, Gallinat J. Behavioral and location-related antecedents of train suicides. Suicide Life Threat Behav. 2023 Apr;53(2):303-311. doi: 10.1111/sltb.12941. Epub 2023 Jan 30. PMID: 36714989.
Language: en