Abstract

Moritz S, Nguyen C, Jelinek L, Borsutzky S, Scheunemann J, Hegerl U, Püschel K, Gallinat J. Behavioral and location-related antecedents of train suicides. Suicide Life Threat Behav. 2023 Apr;53(2):303-311. doi: 10.1111/sltb.12941. Epub 2023 Jan 30. PMID: 36714989.



The acronym ITS was not properly introduced. ITS stands for "individuals who attempt or die by train suicide."

Language: en